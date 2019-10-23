Sarah rubbishes rumours of her tying the knot soon

Actress Sarah Khan, one of Pakistan’s most eminent stars, had grabbed attention earlier over her reported wedding but as per the latest intel, the news may be far from the truth.

The 27-year-old Band Khirkiyan actor turned to Instagram to refute the circulating buzz regarding her rumoured forthcoming nuptials.

The actress on her Instagram Story wrote, “Do not believe anything unless I say it myself. Please respect my privacy and stop spreading false rumours. I ain’t getting married anytime soon.

“Now I have decided for an arranged marriage and will surprise my fans soon,” the publication had cited which was turned down by Sarah Khan.

The gossip regarding her marriage had erupted when an entertainment portal had cited her as saying so.

The actress had earlier made headlines after her breakup with Agha Ali, another one of the big names of the Pakistani showbiz industry.