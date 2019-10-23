Mehwish and Shahveer Jafry dazzle as bride and groom in Abrarul Haq’s upcoming song video

Actress Mehwish Hayat has once again taken over the Internet with her new look as a bride alongside YouTuber Shahveer Jafry for singer and politician Abrarul Haq’s upcoming video.

Enthralling and vibrant still from the sets of the shoot of Haq’s song Chimkeeli show the two stars striking a pose together as they play bride and groom.

Shahveer Jafry turned to his Instagram to share with fans and followers glimpses from the shoot with the caption, “It was wonderful getting married to you @mehwishhayatofficial. See you again sometime.”

The ‘Load Wedding’ diva dropped jaws in an ethereal red bridal dress while the Internet sensation rocked a sherwani.

Pictures of the duo with the singer have unleashed a wave of elation among fans who anxiously countdown days until the video’s release.