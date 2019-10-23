Maira hopes to win fans’ hearts with ‘Durj’

Actress Maira Khan has expressed her hope to entertain fans with her acting in upcoming film ‘Durj’. In a statement, the actress said she is happy that her movie is finally releasing after green signal from censor board. I have tried to give my best in the film, she added. Maira further said that viewers will like the concept and story of Durj that will further increase her fan following. ‘Durj’, the film based on real-life incident of two brothers who dug over 100 graves and ate corpses, was earlier due to release on October 11, 2019 across the world and on October 18 in Pakistan.