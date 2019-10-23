Pakistan makes big offers to Japanese companies

President Dr. Arif Alvi has offered Japanese companies to invest in Special Economic Zones to cater not only to the big Pakistani market as well as of the wider region.

He was speaking at a working luncheon meeting hosted for him by Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The President said Pakistan has a liberal investment policy and there are tremendous opportunities for the Japanese companies to take due advantage of the conducive environment.

Appreciating Japan ‘s role as premier development partner of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan is ready to welcome Japanese businesses in all the sectors of economy.

The President highlighted the initiatives of the present government to overcome the economic challenges through peace oriented, investment friendly, development focused and people centered strategies.

The two sides also discussed possibilities to enhance investments in diverse sectors such as energy, food processing, fisheries, automobiles and agriculture.

Head of the delegation of Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee Koichi Yajima and the other business leaders acknowledged the economic credentials of Pakistan

They expressed strong desire of JPBCC to make practical efforts for boosting up trade and investment relations between the two countries.