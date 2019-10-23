Akcent to sip a ‘fantastic cup of tea’ in Pakistan

Coming to Lahore on 24 Nov and would love to have a fantastic cup of tea with you at Governor House VOK organized by J.H Entertainment thanks to P.M of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan, Governor Punjab, CM Punjab, Women Development Task Force Punjab Ms. Tanzila Imran Khan@peaceforchange

— Akcent (@akcentofficial) October 19, 2019

Thanks for tagging. Most welcome. A fantastic cup of tea is scheduled in my office. — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) October 19, 2019

Before this, Akcent’s official page tagged the mentioned personalities in another post stating that, “Akcent is coming to Lahore on November 24, and would love to have a fantastic cup of tea with you at the Governor House VOK.”

Following his tweet, Asif Ghafoor responded to his tweet with an official invite for a ‘cup of tea’. saying “Thanks for tagging and most welcome. A fantastic cup of tea is scheduled in my office.”

This is not the first time Akcent took a dig at Abhinandan Varthaman. Akcent ended up slightly mocking Abhinandan Varthaman when he wished Pakistan on Defence Day.

The singer had posted a picture of himself and captioned it “Happy Defence Day Pakistan and the tea was fantastic.”

Akcent along with his performers had visited Pakistan earlier this year to perform in a music festival in Islamabad.

Akcent, Adrian Sina and solo singer Sandra N performed live in the concert to entertain the audiences along with other local talents at the Aura Grande Hall.

Both the singers have best-hit albums over the last few years and possess an international fan base including Pakistan. Akcent came to Islamabad after three years while Sandra N came to perform for the first time in Islamabad. The invitation to Akcent to perform in Islamabad was extended to promote the soft image of Pakistan globally.