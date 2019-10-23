Daily Times

Akcent to sip a ‘fantastic cup of tea’ in Pakistan

Romanian singer Akcent, who has a massive fan following in Pakistan, is set to land in Lahore on October 24th, 2019.

The singer announced his visit to Pakistan in a hilarious way, taking a dig at Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. In his tweet, he asked DG ISPR to host for a ‘fantastic cup of tea’ during his visit to Pakistan.

Akcent will be touring Lahore to perform at Governor House Punjab on Voice of Kashmir platform. The singer went on to thank the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governer Punjab, CM Punjab and the Women Development Task Force Punjab Ms. Tanzila Imran Khan.

 

