Ramiz Raja slams Misbah for selecting Musa, Nasim for tough Australia

Ramiz Raja slams Misbah for selecting Musa and Nasim for tough Australia tour

Former Pakistan cricketer-cum-commentator Ramiz Raja has expressed his displeasure over the bowling lineup selected for the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia.

While sharing his views on his Youtube channel, Raja said “Although Musa Khan and Nasim Shah have potential, but they are only 18 year old and have never toured Australia.”

“On what basis have you selected two 18-year-olds thinking they will become world beaters when they don’t know what line and length to bowl in Australia,” questioned Raja.

“You can give chance to one young bowler but you can’t base your entire attack on them. It is understandable to give chances to youngsters in T20s, but you can’t take such big risks in Test cricket,” he added.

Raja wasn’t optimistic about Pakistan’s chances in the Test series against Australia.

“We should have gone with the intention to win in Australia rather than just to give them a fight,” he said.

Twitter fraternity lashed out at the Pakistan cricket team head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq,over the selection of Usman Qadir, son of former Pakistan great, Abdul Qadir (late) in the squad.

it is pertinent to mention here that Usman Qadir, who has represented the PM XI in Australia has previously stated that he aims to play for Australia and represent them in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 but he selected for Pakistan for upcoming Australia tour.

Misbah is particularly impressed with Qadir’s bowling and wants to make use of his experience of having played in Australia.

“Usman is playing T20 cricket, and we saw a spark in his bowling and we think that his bowling got the potential and variation,” said Misbah.

