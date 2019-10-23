Ramiz Raja slams Misbah for selecting Musa, Nasim for tough Australia

Former Pakistan cricketer-cum-commentator Ramiz Raja has expressed his displeasure over the bowling lineup selected for the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia.

While sharing his views on his Youtube channel, Raja said “Although Musa Khan and Nasim Shah have potential, but they are only 18 year old and have never toured Australia.”

“On what basis have you selected two 18-year-olds thinking they will become world beaters when they don’t know what line and length to bowl in Australia,” questioned Raja.

“You can give chance to one young bowler but you can’t base your entire attack on them. It is understandable to give chances to youngsters in T20s, but you can’t take such big risks in Test cricket,” he added.

Raja wasn’t optimistic about Pakistan’s chances in the Test series against Australia.

“We should have gone with the intention to win in Australia rather than just to give them a fight,” he said.

Twitter fraternity criticize Misbah over Usman Qadir’s selection

Twitter fraternity lashed out at the Pakistan cricket team head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq,over the selection of Usman Qadir, son of former Pakistan great, Abdul Qadir (late) in the squad.

it is pertinent to mention here that Usman Qadir, who has represented the PM XI in Australia has previously stated that he aims to play for Australia and represent them in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 but he selected for Pakistan for upcoming Australia tour.

Misbah is particularly impressed with Qadir’s bowling and wants to make use of his experience of having played in Australia.

“Usman is playing T20 cricket, and we saw a spark in his bowling and we think that his bowling got the potential and variation,” said Misbah.

Travesty of justice – a player who never aspired to play for Pakistan gets a place but a player @iamfawadalam25 who aspired to play doesn’t! While Captain gets the axe as a bait for blame which was really on selector! Nepotism & ethnocentric provincialism! https://t.co/9oUfWngZFm — Farooq (@FarooqSidd84) October 22, 2019

Usman Qadir seriously? The guy was dispatched all over the park in the last BBL. Can only bowl poor flighted deliveries — Ugly Ranter (@_UglyRants) October 21, 2019

Just under one year ago Usman Qadir was on his way to playing for Australia after playing for The Australian Prime-Minister’s XI versus South Africa. In a couple of weeks he could be playing for Pakistan against Australia #AUSvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/vPZ5uz4mc7 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 21, 2019

Good teams TBH. Glad with the selection of Musa, Nasim Shah, Hasnain and Bhatti. But overall there are few unjust selections in the squad. 1- What did Usman Qadir do to get selected in Pakistan T20 squad?

2- Why is Fakher Zaman still in the team?

*continued* pic.twitter.com/WHyujE1rkq — Sultan Tariq Bajwa (@sultanbajwa) October 21, 2019

Another story of favoritism begins. #Sarfaraz was removed because Misbah and Waqar didn’t like him. Usman Qadir, a friend of Babar Azam, just made it into the team when Babar became captain. It’s not too far when his cousins Kamran and Umar Akmal make a comeback, again. pic.twitter.com/I69FtHh590 — Rant Maker (@Shaharyaaaaar) October 21, 2019

September 2018: “No more Pakistan. I want to play for Australia definitely, 100 per cent.”

October 2019: Selected to play for Pakistan v Australia. Usman Qadir on verge of stunning backflip https://t.co/QUZC6d66Dn via @theage @Qadircricketer #AUSvPAK @PakPassion — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) October 22, 2019