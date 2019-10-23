Javed of Punjab Police wins Manzoor Hussian Memorial Golf

The Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf Tournament for amateurs, women and senior golf professionals was held at the par 72, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Tuesday. Conducted, arranged and devotedly endorsed by his son Syed Shaghil Hussian, this ardent and devout progeny of the Syed Manzoor family came from USA to ensure warmhearted competitive golfing activity and engage eager ones of the golfing arena of Lahore in a battle that yielded gainful cash prizes for the triumphant senior golf professionals and fulfilling souvenirs for the outstanding ones of amateur category and the women’s segment. In the race for success in the senior professional section, the field included a large number of former golf champions who were yearning for beneficial achievement through exceptional display of golfing expertise. And this included former golf professionals like Ghulam Nabi, M Shafiq, Manzoor Ahmed and Akber Ali, all of whom had won national titles times over in their youthful days. But now with health limitations restricting their ability, it was the relatively younger ones who succeeded in coming to the forefront with scores of excellence.

The superb and sensational one in this 2019 Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf Tournament turned out to be Mohammad Javed of Punjab Police who played exceptionally well to bring in a score of gross 69, three under par. Throughout the 18 holes, he consistently produced shots of high quality and complemented this by putting with mastery also. His remarkable score was achieved through four birdies on holes 7, 9, 11and 12, thirteen regulation pars and of course one stroke loss did creep in on the 15th hole as a result of a slightly imperfect drive. This error, however, did not prevent him from emerging as the top one in this competition and the reward was lucrative indeed.

The runner up in professionals category was Mohammad Akram who was adequately steadfast and tenacious, nevertheless ended up two strokes behind the winner Javed. Akram finished the 18 holes round with a score of gross 71, one under par. The third slot was shared by former Pakistan Open champion Tahir Nasim and a former accomplished one Asghar Ali. Their score was gross 72, certainly a sharp effort. As for the allied prizes, Javed won the prize for longest drive and nearest to the pin went to Mohammad Saeed. Leading one in the competition for amateurs turned out to be Ahmed Zafar and the runner-up gross was Tariq Mehmood. Hussain Atta was first in net and Nasir Irshad was second. The women’s competition was dominated by Ayesha Moazzam. She won the first gross. Mina Zainab was the celebrated one in the net category.