Ramiz in shock over Pakistan’s bowling attack selections

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja is in shock over the bowling lineup selected by the head coach-cum-chief selector, Misbahul Haq, for the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia. While speaking in a Youtube video, Raja expressed his displeasure over the inclusion of two inexperienced bowlers for a tough tour. “Although Musa Khan and Nasim Shah have potential, but they are only 18 year old and have never toured Australia,” said Raja. “On what basis have you selected two 18-year-olds thinking they will become world beaters when they don’t know what line and length to bowl in Australia. You can give chance to one young bowler but you can’t base your entire attack on them. It is understandable to give chances to youngsters in T20s, but you can’t take such big risks in Test cricket,” he added.

The 57-year-old was also critical regarding the omission of pacer Mohammad Hasnain and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz from the Test squad. “Imran Khan Senior is making a comeback after two years and is only suited for Asian conditions,” he said. “We needed a pacer like Mohammad Hasnain who could bowl at 150 KPH speed and hit the deck hard. Similarly, Mohammad Nawaz should have been selected, who is performing well and was part of the Test squad in last tour to Australia. I can already tell you that with this bowling attack, we have absolutely no chance to win in Australia,” he added. Raja wasn’t optimistic about Pakistan’s chances in the Test series against Australia. “We should have gone with the intention to win in Australia rather than just to give them a fight,” he said. “If the team fails to deliver in Australia, selectors can’t rely on the excuse of giving chances to youngsters and the team going through a transition phase. Commentators like Ian Chappell already suggest that Australia should stop inviting Pakistan due to our past performances Down Under. Another defeat in Australia will not be acceptable to fans and will take Pakistan cricket further down,” he concluded.