Open trials for Punjab basketball teams tomorrow

LAHORE: Under the directive of the Punjab Olympic Association, the Sports Board Punjab and the Punjab Basketball Association is holding open trials for the selection of Punjab basketball teams, both men and women, on Thursday (tomorrow). The women trails will be held at Lahore College University Women Jail Road Lahore at 10:00 am. While men’s team trails will be held on same day at the Sports Board Punjab Indoor Hall Nishtar Park Complex, Ferozepur Road Lahore at 2:00 pm. The Punjab Basketball Association has already directed to all the divisional basketball associations is to send their best basketball players to participate in open trials on given date, time and venue.