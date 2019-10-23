Zardari shifted to hospital for treatment

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari was on Tuesday shifted to the hospital from Adiala jail where he is under judicial custody in connection with a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry, a private TV channel reported.

“Months after their own doctors advised, jail authorities have finally moved my father to hospital,” Aseefa Bhutto posted on her Twitter handle, hours after an accountability court extended the judicial remand of the PPP co-chairman and his sister Faryal Talpur till November 12 in Park Lane corruption reference related to fake accounts scam. “Last time they brought him to hospital, they took him back within 2 days despite doctors’ orders! Let’s be clear. This is NOT a concession. This is his basic fundamental right,” she added.

Zardari was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment and lab tests after a medical board in Adiala jail recommended that the authorities do so. The PPP leader was brought to the hospital in an armoured vehicle. Doctors at the hospital performed a medical examination and took samples for lab tests. The former president has, meanwhile, been shifted to the cardiology department of the hospital.

PPP supremo hopes Fazl will achieve his goal of ousting PTI government

Talking to reporters after reaching the hospital, the former president said, “God willing, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will achieve his goal [of ousting the government].” “Aisa tau hota hai aise ma’amloun mai,” he replied when told that containers have been placed and arrests are being made to thwart the upcoming march.

Last week, an accountability court in Islamabad had ordered jail authorities to act upon the advice of medical officers on Zardari’s plea for his shifting to a hospital.

Earlier, Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir at the Judicial Complex Islamabad. During outset of hearing, the court asked about the appearance of the other accused including Anwar Majeed to which the defense counsel presented his medical report. Farooq H Naek informed the court that the doctors have advised Majeed to avoid air travel due to sickness. However, the police told the court that the other accused are also in jail.

During the case hearing, NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi objected over the medical report of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed and pleaded that the defense used to present the same report on every hearing to avoid appearance of the accused.