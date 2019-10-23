Environmental pollution will not be tolerated: Murtaza Wahab

On the directive of Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister and provincial government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) team managed a major crackdown on illegal plastic recycling and Zinc Oxide manufacturers in Baba. This action was taken by in Baba area headed by Deputy Director SEPA Waris Ali Gabol and Assistant Commissioner West accompanied with Inspector of SEPA. According to Deputy Director SEPA Zinc Oxide was being made by unscientific process and plastic was also being recycled was too dangerous of environment and human health. These factories were not even registered with authorities and causing of environmental pollution SEPA team sealed several factories and work was stopped. Barrister Murtaza Wahab lauded the action against illegal factories causing harm to human health. He said that environmental pollution would not be tolerated and he vowed to improve the atmosphere of city.