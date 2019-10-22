The Smart School students achieve new highs

The Smart School High Achievers’ Ceremony for Central Region held at a local hotel in Lahore commemorated the brilliant performance of students in 2018-19 matriculation examinations, according to a press release issued by the school.

The Smart School has a prominent presence across Pakistan in over 150 cities with more than 350 schools. Prizes were given to the top three position holders for 9th and 10th classes of each campus. Special awards were handed out to Aroob Zahra, Naqsh Zahra and Areeba Imran for securing first, second and third positions respectively in the Central Region for class 10th. Muhammad Husnain, Ahmed Tariq Malhi and Jaweria Iqbal were awarded first, second and third positions in the Central Region for class 9th.

On the occasion, Project Director The Smart Schools Usman Saleem Cheema and Regional Head Central Shoaib Mahmud endorsed the TSS vision and commitment to providing high quality affordable education, and voiced their pride in students and teachers whose hard work and dedication paved the way for this success.