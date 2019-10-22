Speakers stress need for media literacy for all news consumers

Keeping in view the spread of information from various sources including social and other media, speakers at a training workshop on Tuesday stressed the need for media literacy for all news consumers in order to make them able to access and analyse information. Media literacy is very important consumers as many of whom have little experience in learning how to locate, evaluate, and critically analyse the information they are consuming, said speakers at two-day workshop on Tools for Media Information Literacy (MIL) organised by Individualland Pakistan and Information for All (IFA) at the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC). Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Sheikh, Director General (DG) DG PASTIC-IFA speaking on the occasion said that media literacy is vary for all news consumer to make media consumers aware of their media environments and increase critical thinking about media’s constructions of reality. While briefing the participants about United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO’s) MIL work in Pakistan, UNESCO’s representative in Pakistan, Vibeke Jensen said that “UNESCO has been working with various local stakeholders to promote MIL in the country. One of our most recent endeavours was focused on use of MIL for the prevention of violent extremism in Pakistan.” She said that media literacy become major tool to excess to retrieve, understand evaluate as well as share information. By using these tools in proper way we can participate and engage in societal activities, she said.