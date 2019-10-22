Stroke: lives destruction

Sir: Every year 795,000 people are become victims of stroke which is the number five cause of death. Recently 70 million of population of Pakistan below the poverty line and our government spending only three percent in health care sector which is very meager amount with the high rate population.

Most of the stroke victims are the poor people who are attacked by this stroke caused by high blood pressure, smoking and diabetes. This stroke sometimes attacks on the human brain. It happens when the blood stop for a second. People can only prevent the disease of stroke by losing weight, exercise and by quit smoking. Moreover, government is requested to increase health budget.

MURWARID NAZIR AHMED

Via E-mail