Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar sent to prison on 14 days remand

LAHORE: A local court sent Capt (retd) Safdar to jail for 14 days for making a provocative speech on Tuesday. Court rejected the police request for the physical remand of the accused.

He was produced before the district court today. During the hearing, the public prosecutor argued that Captain (R) Safdar was arrested by police in connection with serious allegations of provocative speech.

During the hearing, the government lawyer presented the speech of Captain (R) Safdar to the court. The government lawyer stated that Captain (R) Safdar’s audio and video test is to be conducted, so that’s why a 14-day physical remand should be granted.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was arrested in Lahore on late Monday (Oct. 21) night. Muhammad Safdar was taken into custody from Ravi Toll Plaza. According to sources, Captain Safdar was arrested for allegedly delivering a provocative speech.