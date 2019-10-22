PM Imran congratulates Canada’s Trudeau on ‘hard-fought’ election win

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau for latter’s victory in Canadian general election on Monday.

PM Imran Khan took to twitter saying, “Congratulations to Justin Trudeau for winning the elections in Canada. I look forward to working with him.”

It was a tough election campaign for the Canadian prime minister who was dogged with allegations. Trudeau managed to secure a minority government after the election results were announced.