PM Imran will be held responsible if anything happens to Nawaz: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Tuesday held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for Nawaz Sharif’s deteriorating health.

“Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif,” said Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a press conference.

Criticising Imran Khan, the senior PML-N leader maintained that the economy of the country has destabilized due to bad policies of the rulers. “The PTI government has proved to be a nine-eleven for the economy,” Iqbal remarked.

A team of specialists, led by Principal SIMS/Services Hospital Professor Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, examined Nawaz and conducted the necessary tests to start treatment accordingly.