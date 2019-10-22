LHC restores PMDC’s new admission regulations

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended a single-bench verdict and restored Medical Colleges’ Admission Regulations-2019 by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

A single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had on Oct 14 set aside the 2019 admission regulations and ruled that the PMDC had not been vested with any power under its ordinance 2019 as it then was to amend the protected MBBS and BDS (admission, house job and internship) regulations, 2018.

It had ordered that excluding the impugned amendments the admission shall be made on the basis of the formula given in protected regulations, 2018 framed by the acting PMDC. Several overseas Pakistani students had challenged the amendments to the regulations for being unconstitutional and contrary to their fundamental rights.