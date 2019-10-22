Pakistan given the status of ‘Top Reformer’ in South Asia

The World Bank has given Pakistan the status of ‘Top Reformer’ in South Asia for introducing new reforms. Notably, the President of the World Bank will also visit Pakistan later this month.

According to details, Pakistan’s ranking has improved for the first time in last fifteen years in ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’ and now the country stands at 136th rank.

This year, the World Bank recognized six of the nine reforms, after which Pakistan became the fastest-growing country in South Asia.

As per World Bank , Pakistan showed significant improvements in 6 fields including start-up business, obtaining construction permits, obtaining power supply and property registration, paying taxes and trading across borders.

Moreover, the World Bank recognized that the process of computerized Punjab Land Records, introduced in the tenure of former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has improved the registration of property.

The President of the World Bank , David Malpass will arrive in Islamabad on October 31. Reportedly, World Bank President and Prime Minister Imran Khan are expected to jointly chair the Steering Committee meeting on Business Reforms.

The visit aims to welcome Pakistan’s inclusion in the Top 20 Global Reformers and launch future strategies to improve the country’s overall rankings in Ease of Doing Business Index.