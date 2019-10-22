ANF prosecutor Kashif Javed allegedly attacked by three unidentified persons in Lahore

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor Kashif Javed was allegedly attacked by three unidentified persons in Lahore, according to a first information report (FIR) lodged on Tuesday.A formal trial of the case is yet to begin in a special court for the Control of Narcotics Substances, despite ANF’s request. On Friday, District and Sessions Judge Khalid Bashir had refused to initiate a trial, saying that he was hearing the case as a duty judge till the appointment of a regular incumbent. He said a duty judge was supposed to hear day to day proceedings of an urgent nature only.