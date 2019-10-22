Pakistan takes a unique initiative to expose Indian blatant lies

Pakistan has invited the entire diplomatic corps to visit the Line of Control today and inspect the areas hit by Indian troops on last Saturday night and Sunday.

According to diplomatic sources, invitations have been extended to heads of missions of all embassies in Islamabad to visit Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri sectors along the LoC and observe the ground situation.

According to the sources, Indian Charge de Affairs has also been invited to prove the claim of his army chief before the foreign diplomats.

The officials said Pakistan does not want war, but if war is imposed, Pakistan will fight it in the way it did on February 27.

Notably, nine soldiers of the Indian army were killed and many others injured when Pakistan Army troops gave a “befitting response” to Indian ceasefire violations in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Khuiratta and Kotkhetera Tatta Pani sectors along the Line of Control.