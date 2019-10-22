A Wise man leads a society circumspectly likewise, a foolish man leads a society sloppily. First, we should know what makes a person wise smart and valuable. Certain things like leadership power, thinking smarter, treat others equally and respectfully, build a person wise. But among these reading plays a unique role in building a person’s character.

Reading has its own place in this century too which we forgot in this busy life. To start with we should know what reading is about? Reading is knowledge to boost the power of your mind, to take a pleasure reading means a lot more than this. As time is increasing reading should be increased. Reading is a huge tool to which we can change the perspective of our society.

Now people think about why we read books, articles, and newspapers. What is the purpose or motive behind this ? Especially about non-fiction books. Just think sprucely for a moment when you read the power of mind increased. When you read anything power of your mind read fiction stories or novels our imagination power increased.

Furthermore, if a person doesn’t have any motivation to read, there are a lot of people who want to build interest and motivation how they motivate. From my point, we can think if we read anything we get certain jobs as reading enhance knowledge, improve language skills and more than that enhances experience which you didn’t experience yet. Their lots of motivation you can become a leader or valuable person in your society. We see this is a time of technology. On account of this, people are badly affected due to technologies. Technologies take us away from reading habits. This is one of the factors which unable to build a society. Despite the fact, that utilized them by taking E-books or take education. We are so busy in games, chatting and snatching pictures.

The old saying “The pen is mightier than the sword”. One of the benefits of reading is ideas flow in our minds as the sea flows in its place. Ideas change men and also change the destiny of a man. A man can change the whole notion through his thoughts. A person can become valuable when he starts reading books, newspapers, etc. These kinds of traits can lead a person towards leadership potential and can build followers.

A judicious person is only that person who has a habit of reading.

The writer is a student of English at Jinnah university for women, Karachi.