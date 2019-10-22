Bilawal demands medical facilities for Asif Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said no medical facilities are being provided to his father, Asif Ali Zardari, despite the court orders.

Talking to media outside Adiala Jail, Bilawal said the PPP and his family are concerned about the health of the former president. He alleged that his family is being pressurised through case against the former president. “We never bowed down before wrongdoers, nor will we yield now,” he asserted. “The accused and the case belong to Sindh but it is being investigated in Rawalpindi,” he wondered. “President Zardari is surely sick but also in high spirits … and he is ready to tolerate any atrocity,” he added, hoping that the justice will prevail.

Talking about political situation in the country, Bilawal said his party morally supports Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s Azadi March. “We all agree on one thing which is that Prime Minister Imran Khan has to go,” he said. “If Maulana is prevented from his constitutional right of protest, the PPP will then consider its own course of action,” he added.

The PPP chairman asserted that the lives of the people have been strained by growing inflation. “No single political party can solve people’s problems. I send a message to the opposition parties that we all should play such cards which refrain the third party to come … because even a broken democracy is better than dictatorship,” he added.