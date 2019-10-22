Tenures expired, but blue-eyed passport & immigration officials still working abroad

A number of ‘blue-eyed’ passport and immigration officials are serving abroad despite completion of their tenures.

Sources said that around 40 employees, including officers, have been serving in different countries for many years.

Assistant Manager Jamiluddin Khan has been serving in Paris since January 2010. Similarly, Arshad, a printing staff officer is working in Pakistan’ embassy Rome for the last 11 years.

Hardware engineer Irfan Hafeez is serving in Abi Dhabi since March 2014, Abdul Waheed Athens since August 2013, System Administrator Haron Jameel Birmingham for last three and half year, Hardware Specialist Hassan Shiraz Bradford for last four and half year, Technical Officer Zeeshan Ullah Khan Cambra since December 2015, Technical Officer Fawad Zia Chicago, Printing System In charge Raza Jahangir Copenhagen since May 2014 and hardware Engineer Fazalur Rehman is serving in Doha since November 2015.

Sources further disclosed that Assistant Director Fawad Anwar Bhatti, Network Engineer Fazal Mahmood Khan and printing staff Abid Munir have been serving in Frankfurt for last six and half years.

In addition to this, hardware Engineers’ Tahir Mahmood, Suleiman Akbar and Zahid Naeem have also completed their tenures in Hong Kong, Houston and Jeddaah respectively.

System Incharge Attaur Rehman is in Kuwait since March 2011, Hardware Engineer Hassan Raza Khan and Data Entry Operator Syed Hasnain are in London for last six and half years.

Network Engineer Zulfiqar Ali is in Los Angeles since January 2014, Technical Officer Ali Zia Chana Madrid since July 2014, Technical Officer Furman Ali Manama since December 2015, Assistant Director Ghulam Mustafa and Data Entry Operator Aqeel Rahman to Manchester since September 2015, Hardware Engineer Mohsen Saeed in Milan since August 2015 and System Administrator Muzam Ali is serving in Muscat since April 2016.

Network Engineer Shamim Ahmed and Technical Officer Sheikh Jawad Zia tenures have also been completed. Both of above stated officials are in New York.

Hasnain Ali Cheema, a Network Engineer posted in Pretoria, tenure has also been completed meanwhile, an assistant Shahid Riaz Gujjar is also still serving in New York despite completion of their tenure.

Network Engineer Siddique Akbar is also working in Riyadh since December 2013, Hardware Engineer Nabi Bakhsh Bhutto to Sydney since July 2013, Network Engineer Mohammad Imran July 2015 to Stockholm, Hardware Engineers Kharif Azam September 2014 to The Hague and Data Entry Operator Shahid Sarwar has been posted in Toronto since February 2014.

Assistant Directors’ Jawad Ahmed and Taj Wali Khan is still serving in Jeddah and London despite completion of their tenures.

Sources told that passport and Immigration has failed to prepare the new policy due to which they have not been recalled back.

According to sources, the pick and choose policy regarding the foreign posting of officials is in place since 2005 and Munir Ashiq Awan, a former director general is facing a departmental inquiry into illegal appointments.

It is pertinent to mention here that above said illegal appointments were challenged by the employees in Islamabad High Court and department contended that next appointments would be made on merit. The officials concerned of ministry of interior did not respond despite several calls for their version.