Islamabad Club working without approved rules

The Islamabad Club has been running matters without approved rules for last four decades. Sources told that Auditor General of Pakistan’ 2018-19 report reveals that federal government has not approve the financial, services and election rules of club as per Islamabad Club ordinance 1978.

Government has also not approved the rules pertaining to issuance of membership, entrance fee and monthly subscription and dues since 1978.

Audit report point out that Section 10 of the Islamabad Club ordinance states that federal government may make rules for the carrying of the purpose of this ordinance. The management of the Islamabad Club drafted service, procurement rules besides preparing by laws for conducting of the operation of Islamabad Club and these rules were not approved from federal government.

The report explains that above rules are to be formed and approved by the management committee of the Islamabad Club which were not improved to make these rules since these were not approved by federal government, as per the provision of Section 10 of Islamabad Club (Administration Ordinance, 1978, as amended in 1980).

The report also says that the failure to get the rules approved from federal government is serious lapse on the part of the management. The management replied that Islamabad Club was established under the presidential ordinance XXXIII on the 17th July 1978. The said ordinance provides under section 6 (4) that, “the administration shall, coma subject to any direction issued by federal government, be competent of exercise and perform all such powers and functions necessary for efficient administration of the affair of the Islamabad Club”.

To aid and advise the administrator in the performance of his functions, the federal government shall constitute a management committee which would frame and revise the rules and by laws from time to time as required.

Audit officials reject the management reply and stated that the power for the making for the rules rest with the federal government under section 10 of the Islamabad club (administration) ordinance 1978. The audit recommends that the rules should be approved from federal government.