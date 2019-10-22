464,390 tonnes of garbage lifted in a month from Karachi: Murtaza

murAdviser to Chief Minister for Law, Environment & Coastal Development and Spokesperson of Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that in a month, 464,390 tonnes of garbage had been lifted from six districts of Karachi with joint cooperative efforts of Solid Waste Management and District Municipal Corporations.

This he said while holding a press conference at media corner in Sindh Assembly Building. He said that the garbage was delivered at landfill site from different areas of city in clean-up campaign and I appreciate the services of the officers and staff who had participated in the clean-up campaign.

He also said that I was also grateful for the cooperation of citizens in the cleanliness drive which had laid to all the work being done in the right direction.

Adviser to chief minister says clean-up campaign will continue

He further added that 450000 tonne garbage was lifted from the streets and deposited at the temporary GTS points which had been setup in Sharafi Goth and then temporary GTS points would have been restored after the cleaning of city. Thousands of tonnes of garbage was picked up from the Port Security Force plot but there was still garbage being picked up. Ali Zaidi’s clean Karachi drive had messed the Karachi and we are clean up his mess.

Replying to journalists questions, Murtaza Wahab said that PTI should focus their work and not to do talks and we would fulfill the responsibility of cleaning the garbage. “I have strong hope that on the Prime Minister’s visit to Karachi his party leader would surely ask him what about to your Karachi Package of 162 billion and what happened university of Hyderabad and Prime Minister had promised to build a state of the art hospital in Thar,” he added.

He also said that every member of PPP believed in the rule of law. Whenever the Prime Minister called on the CM Sindh in the past, he went to meet him but now the PM did not invite the CM Sindh in his visits and meeting of matters of Province. Whenever the PM would call the CM, he would surely go. Perhaps the PM did not have the answer to the questions raised by the CM, which he refused to face.