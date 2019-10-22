LHC to hear petition against Azadi March today

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday fixed petition against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) anti-government protest ‘Azadi March’ for hearing on Tuesday.

The plaintiff has adopted the stance that constitutional government cannot be dissolved before completing its five year tenure. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has formed private army for protecting his Azadi March, the plea claimed.

The petitioner further demanded the court to take up the case and stop JUI-F activists’ private army from holding illegal sit-in in the federal capital, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a citizen on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking its directives for the government to act against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his controversial remarks.

Petition in IHC seeks action against Fazl over controversial remarks

Shahjahan Khan moved the petition calling for action against the JUI-F chief for allegedly issuing remarks against state institutions, the Pakistan Army in particular.

He cited Fazl, the chief election commissioner and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) as respondents.

The petitioner states that the government be questioned over inaction against the JUI-F chief’s speech in question. He demands that the government outlaw the religio-political party and impose a ban on the broadcast of Fazl’s speeches.