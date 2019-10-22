Justice Aminuddin Khan sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Lahore High Court’s (LHC) senior judge Justice Aminuddin Khan was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge on Monday. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa administered the oath in a formal ceremony in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by judges of the apex court and senior lawyers. The notification of Justice Khan’s appointment had been issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice last week. He was the fifth senior-most judge of the LHC. Justice Khan started practising in the lower courts in 1985, soon after he was issued a license. In 1987, he was appointed as an advocate of the LHC, and of the Supreme Court in 2001. He joined Zafar Law Chambers in Multan in 2001 and worked with the legal firm until he was elevated to the position of a judge. He was appointed to the Bench in 2011. During his career, he assisted renowned lawyers like Mian Nisar Ahmed and Umar Ata Bandial – the latter of whom is slated to become the chief justice in 2022. Justice Khan has decided thousands of cases pertaining to civil matters and most of his judgments have been upheld by the Supreme Court.