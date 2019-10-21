KP speaker wants sport gymnasium in Abbottabad built at the earliest

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has asked the Hazara commissioner to hand over the commissioner’s house and office to the sports authorities for the construction of a sport gymnasium there in Abbottabad without further delay.

He said this while addressing as chief guest at the function of Torch Rally held at Jalal Baba Auditorium on the late evening of Saturday. National Games Torch which started early day journey after travelling from all over the country from Galiyat where it was handed over to the KP sports officials at Babu Sar (Narran-Kaghan) in connection of 33rd National Games scheduled to be held on revised schedule from 9th November instead of 26th October at Peshawar and at Abbottabad.

Prominent sports men and large number of sports lovers were gathered at Auditorium to see witness the closing session of Abbottabad chapter where on the Sunday, Torch deported for Peshawar from Abbottabad where it was received at Attock and other stations by the notable sportsman of the KPK who brought laurels for the country like celebrated Qamar Zaman and many others

At Jalal Baba Auditorium, musical event was also arranged by the organizers and Ex-Dg Sports Tariq Mehmood, President of the KP Olympic Association and organizing secretary Syed Aqil Shah also spoke at the occasion and briefed the participants about the ongoing schedule of torch rally which h will go to every district and recently merged districts of FATA and will make entry into the main venue on 9th November.

Earlier in his details speech , Syed Aqil Shah, former provincial sports minister demanded from the speaker to make city a sports city with construction of gymnasium and to improve the sports infrastructure in reply, Speaker retreated his demand which he had mad at least one year back after taking charge of Speaker KPK Assembly while meeting sports organizers to Abbottabad and he (Mushtaq) then had announced to make commissioner’s house which is almost more than on 60 kanals and is a typical picture of 19th century constructions and was said to be one of oldest and beautiful building of past era of English Rulers and has been declared National Heritage by the Government of KPK .

Much hy and cry was than created by the activists of green belt lovers and residents of the Malikpura and other areas as the construction of Gymnasium is un-wise decision at this place as it will ruin the green belt in Abbottabad and will be loss of natural beauty and will make city further overloaded and will be unable to cater the need of over flowing load of traffic.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani while addressing the gathering said that we had decided to cut down the size of the big bungalows and houses to its original size and will utilize the extra land for the public welfare purpose. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken back all rest houses, dock bungalows and I had also surrender the Speaker’s house, CM house and Governor house at Nathiagali and we will do it at all level.