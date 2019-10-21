Iran a supporter of oppressed Iraqi people: embassy

The Iranian embassy in Islamabad on Monday maintained that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a supporter of the oppressed people of Iraq, including Shias and Sunnis.

“Iran has played a unique role in helping to maintain Iraq’s territorial integrity and stability in the recent years, especially in combating ISIS and expelling the terrorist groups from Iraqi borders,” a statement issued by the embassy said, in response to a news item published in Daily Times titled ‘Iran-backed militias deployed snipers in Iraq protests’.

“Fortunately, the relations between the Muslim nations of the region, especially Pakistan, Iran and Iraq, are getting closer and warmer every year,” the statement read.

“Especially in the days of the Arbaeen Hosseini March, which is a symbol of unity, cohesion and empathy of the Muslim nations and proves that Islamic brotherhood goes beyond the borders, the enemies of Islam seek to divide Muslims and resort to false propaganda to divert the public opinion from this truth,” it added, while denying the allegations in the report as baseless and unfounded.