Honda Atlas Cars organises free medical camp

In continuation with the efforts for social uplift and welfare of the people of rural and less privileged areas, one-day free medical camp was arranged by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited at Village Koradi, near Khushab on September 29th, 2019. A total of 575 patients were examined and given free medicines. The camp witnessed a huge response from the local populace. Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has so far arranged thirty-two free medical camps activities in rural areas for the welfare and social uplift of the community. Doctors and paramedical staff were deputed at the camp who provided medical treatment in general health care. Besides medical facility, the camp was also aimed at educating patients on personal health hygienic, child health care, preventions of diseases and sanitation of living areas. The parents were also advised on curable diseases of children and women counseled on mother/child health-related matters. Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited is committed to provide humanitarian support to the community and be a company that society wants to exist.