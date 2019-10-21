NAB constitutes six member special committee to remove business community’s reservations

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday constituted a six member businessmen committee to remove the reservations of traders’ community, improve economy and resolve traders’ genuine complaints.

According to a NAB press release, the businessmen committee has been mandated to forward its recommendations directly to chairman NAB for implementation. The committee has been constituted by using powers conferred under section 33-C of NAB ordinance.

The committee has been tasked to make recommendations about business community’s issues to chairman NAB. Businessmen committee’s recommendations would be reviewed by a three member NAB committee comprising Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability NAB and Director General Operations, NAB.

The NAB committee would review the recommendations of business committee and forward its final recommendations to chairman NAB. The chairman will issue directives for resolution of the issues of business community.

The (Businessmen) Committee members included Vice President Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik; President Pakistan Feredation of Chamber, Daro Khan Achakzai; Atif Bajwa, former President Bank Ali Falah; President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Anjum Nisar; Chairman Millat Tractors, Sikandar Mustafa Khan and Former Chief Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Jamil Yousaf.

The issues of business community would be resolved with mutual understanding, the NAB spokesman said adding that the decision of chairman NAB will be final. The complaints regarding the reference already filed would not be considered.

The businessmen committee would be a consultative nature and it has nothing to do with powers conferred to NAB. The bureau respects business community and all possible steps would be taken to progress, prosperity of economy and its betterment as NAB has only facilitations with the state of Pakistan and its prosperity.