Pakistan Military DG ISPR makes an offer to Indian embassy in Islamabad

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday rejected the Indian army chief claim of destroying three camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The DG ISPR took to twitter saying, “Indian COAS’ statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat/media to ‘prove’ it on the ground.”

DG ISPR termed the false claims by senior Indian military leadership detrimental to peace in the region.

“The propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership especially since Pulwama incident is detrimental to peace in the region.”