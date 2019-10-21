63 cases of kidnapping, rape, and murder reported up till now this year: Rawalpindi police

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi police on Sunday said that there have been as many as 63 cases of kidnapping, rape and murder have been reported in the garrison city in the first 10 months of the year.

Moreover, 31 cases were dismissed due to different reasons while there were 11 cases in which the police have so far presented charge-sheets against the suspects in the relevant courts. A further 11 cases are underway in different courts.

Officials, however, maintained that all cases of kidnapping or rape which took place this year have been solved.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana was informed that some 60 of 70 children kidnapped this year have been recovered and handed over to their parents.

Further, the CPO said that the rate of victims’ recovery was the result of the teamwork of Rawalpindi police while he pledged that he would protect each child of the garrison city like his own.

He directed to take precautionary measures against such incidents while he expressed that it had become essential now to run an awareness campaign for eradication of such offenses.

He instructed the police officials to contact schools’ administrations to arrange a programme for students and inform them about the methods of how they could save themselves from any kind of assault.