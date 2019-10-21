Two JUI-F leaders arrested in Islamabad for putting up Azadi March banners in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Monday arrested two leaders of Jamiat Ulema Islam – Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) just days before the planned anti-government rally.

They were arrested for violating Section 144 and challenging the writ of the state, the police said. A case has been registered against them at the Shams Colony police station.

The police said that many men were putting up the banners but when their team reached most men managed to flee.

The Azadi March, which has been organised by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, seeks to topple PM Imran Khan’s government. He announced that the protesters will enter Islamabad on October 31. PML-N is supporting the JUI-F’s march too.

According to a report published in this paper, the administration has decided in principle to prevent the sit-in (dharna) by the JUI-F even if it has to go for the detention of top leadership of JUI-F, including its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“In case of a breakdown in negotiation between the government and JUI-F, the law enforcement agencies will detain Maulana Fazlur Rehman with the key leadership of the party.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman could be detained well before the planned dharna scheduled on Oct 31,” highly placed sources in a relevant position in the Ministry of Interior said on the condition of not disclosing their identity.