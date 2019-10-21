Former President Asif Zardari lands in hot waters

NAB is further tightening noose against former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. According to the reports, NAB has formed special teams for his trial. Special prosecution teams have been constituted for trial of six fake accounts references. Deputy Prosecutor General Muzaffar Abbasi has been made head of this six-member team.Sources further said that Mudassar Naqvi has been appointed prosecutor in Mega Money Laundering and Park Lane references against Asif Zardari, while Sohail Arif been appointed prosecutor in illegal allotment reference, Waseem Javed has been appointed prosecutor in Pink Residency reference, Irfan Ahmad in Harish Company Reference and Mirza Usman Maqsood made prosecutor in Sindh Building Control Authority reference.