Pakistan Foreign Office grills Indian top envoy

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to and strongly condemned the ceasefire violations by India along Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement released by Foreign Office , Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned Mr. Gaurav Ahluwalia today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jura, Shahkot and Nausehri Sectors on 19th and 20th October, 2019.

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces, including use of heavy artillery, five innocent civilians, Muhammad Rafaqat s/o Haji Azam aged 28 years, Haji Azam aged 60 years, Haji Sarfaraz s/o Ghulam Rabbani aged 47 years, residents of Village Nausadda and two non-resident civilian labourers Mr. Liaqat and Mr. Faisal, embraced shahadat, while six others, including women and children, sustained serious injuries,” the statement read.

“The Indian occupation forces, along the LoC and Working Boundary, have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy calibre mortars, and automatic weapons. This escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from 2017, when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violation,” the statement continued.

Dr. Faisal said that Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media reports about so – called “launchpads” being targeted by India along the LoC. He added that earlier, highlighting the Indian threat to regional peace and security, Pakistan has called upon the P5 to ask India to provide information about the so – called alleged “launchpads” and stated its willingness to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations to expose Indian falsehood. Heinous Indian targeting of civilians is a typical attempt by India to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in IOJ&K.

The spokesperson said that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, International Human Rights and Humanitarian Laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.