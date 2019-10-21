Pakistan’s Foreign Minister challenges Indian PM Narendra Modi

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister S.M. Qureshi has challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the opening of the historic religious corridor on 9 November.

“Modi was reluctant to open the Kartarpur corridor, but agreed later due to public pressure from Indian Sikh community. Stop us if you can; we will open Kartarpur Corridor”, Qureshi said during a press conference on Sunday.

He said people in Punjab are ready and there is nothing that Modi can do to stop the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

​Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the corridor on Pakistan’s side while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian side on 8 November.

The two countries are yet to agree on a final draft of the Kartarpur agreement. Pakistan proposes $20 per visitor, while India is urging to avoid these charges in the name of maintaining the corridor.

Notably, the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor would coincide with the birth anniversary celebrations of founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak.

The Kartarpur Corridor will provide a visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib which is the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak.

The prime minister said the Kartarpur Corridor will be a major religious hub for the Sikh community. “(It) will boost the local economy (and) result in earning foreign exchange for the country creating jobs in different sectors including travel and hospitality.”