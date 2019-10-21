Traffic accident near Mianwali leaves nine dead

MULTAN: Nine members of a family died in a traffic accident on Monday morning after an ambulance and a speedy trailer collided at Head Pakka in Mianwali, according to reports from the area.

The dead included three women and as many children. The gas cylinder of the ambulance carrying the family exploded after the collision and resulted in the deaths of the nine family members.

The ambulance was heading toward Rawalpindi from Bhakkar, and was carrying a patient. Rescue teams arrived immediately at the site of the accident and shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital.

Last month, at least 27 people, including 10 Pakistan Army soldiers, were killed and more than 15 wounded when a passenger bus rammed into a mountain in Babusar Pass as it lost control on the road.

According to police, the passenger bus was travelling from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it crashed into a mountain while making turn at Naran’s Gati Das area, killing dozens and injuring several aboard.

Police initially had confirmed that 26 people were killed in the accident but the death toll rose to 27 after a critically-wounded person succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Balakot.