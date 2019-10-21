Pakistan to consider full airspace closure for India: Ghulam Sarwar

Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said that the federal cabinet could consider restrictions of air routes to India during its forthcoming meeting.

The statement came forth after the latest incident of ceasefire violations by the Indian troops in multiple sectors of the Line of Control (LoC), which resulted in the martyrdom of one soldier and six civilians.

Earlier in the day, at least nine Indian soldiers were killed and two bunkers destroyed by Pakistan Army in retaliation to unprovoked firing that targeted civilians near the LoC, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general said in a statement.

Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in violation of ceasefire line to deliberately targeting civilians in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors, the ISPR DG said in a tweet.

In response to the provocation, Pakistan military troops effectively responded, leaving nine Indian soldiers dead and several injured, whereas two bunkers were also destroyed.

During the exchange of fire, one Pakistani soldier and three civilians were martyred, whereas, two soldiers and five civilians wounded, said the DG. The martyred soldier has been identified as Lance Naik Zahid. The injured civilians were shifted to district hospitals.

Later, Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a Twitter message, “Two more civilian casualties succumbed to injuries. Total 5 civilians Shaheed. Indian guns silent as of now to undertake evacuation of their dead and injured after effective and befitting response from Pakistan Army.”