PM cannot complete his term, says Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan could not complete his term, as he did not have the “abilities to do so”.

Talking to the media outside Jinnah Hospital, he said the government must realise that running the affairs of the country was not like playing a cricket match.

He said that when parliament was locked, politician would have to stage protests. He said the PPP would play its role in this so-called democracy and fight against dictatorship.

Bilawal further said the solution to problems of the common man was in democracy alone. He said everyone, including traders, were protesting against this government and the country was moving towards anarchy.

He said the Sindh government was providing relief to public. He said the issues of Karachi were being resolved with the help of the private sector, adding that “we should all work together” to resolve the issues of the masses.