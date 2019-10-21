FO slams BJP over anti-Pakistan tirade

Islamabad has come down hard on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its use of anti-Pakistan tirade for domestic political gains ahead of local elections.

Haryana and Maharashtra, the two Indian states currently ruled by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, are set to vote in a fresh government on October 21.

In successive election rallies in recent days, Pakistan has been invoked repeatedly.

“Statements have been made regurgitating baseless allegations of Pakistan’s support to terrorism and drug smuggling, threatening stemming the flow of river water to Pakistan, and taking credit for Pakistan’s historic decision of opening of Kartarpur Corridor. We categorically reject these allegations and threats as well as distortion of history and facts,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday. “It is a question worth pondering by all concerned whether the current BJP rulers in India have anything else to sell to the electorate other than their animus towards Pakistan,” it asked. The Foreign Office also reiterated its demand of ending the instrumental use of Pakistan for domestic political gains and electoral dividends in India.