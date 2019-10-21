PM stronglcondemns Indian firing on civilian population along LoC

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces targeting the civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC).

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of those martyred and early recovery of the injured consequent to the Indian firing, a PM’s Office statement said.

He also saluted the valour of the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the Indian security forces.

The Foreign Office said the Indian occupation forces, along the LoC and Working Boundary, had continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy calibre mortars, and automatic weapons.

This escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from 2017, when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violation.

Pakistan categorically rejected Indian media reports about so-called “launch-pads” being targeted by India along the LoC.

Highlighting the Indian threat to regional peace and security, Pakistan called upon the P5 to ask India to provide information about the so-called alleged “launch-pads” and stated its willingness to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations to expose Indian falsehood. It said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.