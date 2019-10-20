Loving Islamabad

I have always loved Islamabad. A picturesque haven of bliss with a scenic backdrop of lush mountains, green valleys and beautiful planning, it was built in the 1960s to replace Karachi as the capital of Pakistan. A successful amalgamation of both urban and rural, it has developed a distinctive identity of its own with architecture and organisation. Home to several historical sites, museums, scenic hiking trails, green parks and a variety of cuisines, one can easily say this city has something for everyone. The capital is quite used to welcoming visitors from all over the world and sports several good hotels and bed and breakfasts. Its strategic locale has acted as an attractive base especially for further travel to the Northern areas and nearby destinations for many a diplomat, businessman and tourist; and now very much recently in International news with all the fanfare and excitement of the Royal Visit to Pakistan from the United Kingdom.

Munching on a blueberry pastry at the Rakaposhi Patisserie, a cup of steaming hot chocolate in front of me, I looked past the swirls and out the window, over to the lush gardens and pathways, which are a signature of the city. The grandeur of it all happens once you land from another city, and those who are well versed with it will recognise the moment that hits once entering the beautiful city which is home to a population of just over one million.

A view to remember

Whether in a restaurant or your hotel room, you will find a view to remember. Islamabad is gloriously beautiful. Looking out from each vantage point one can see either the Margalla Hills or the surrounding greenery, walking paths with fountains, ponds and traditionally styled courtyards and open-air restaurants.

The greenery will interrupt in spots where the architecture now has a modern skyline building itself into apartment buildings and commercial space, but the city is designed well enough to provide separate space for residence and offices. The more commercial roads will have office blocks, and the planning is such that from the centre-point of Islamabad, the diplomatic enclave, Jinnah Convention Centre and the President House are just within a 20-minutes driving distance. Neighbouring the capital is the sister city of Rawalpindi with more residential neighbourhoods and the greater population that commutes here to work. The recently built high-rises bring in a young working professional crowd into the newly developed blocks and apartment buildings.

Happy Trails

Enjoy a brisk hike through one of the walking trails. And if you are feeling more adventurous you can even make small groups for the mountain biking with adventure seekers.

Only 2.5 hours out by car and you’re in the lush mountainous area known as Nathia Gali. Here, newer updated resorts have opened up with a variety of choices for the traveller. See an abundance of nature on the Pipe Line or the Mukshpuri Trails. Shop for embroidered shawls, ride horses or eat their famous Sajji, a traditional roasted, chicken in the local bazaar; where people come from different cities just to indulge in this delicacy. Further up north are the much-visited Kaghan and Naran Valleys with breathtaking lakes, mountain views and natural beauty. A boat ride on a lake and a meal of freshwater fish, and you will have memories to last a lifetime. The casual tourist could have a long stroll through the centre of the city for shopping with lots of choices for heritage crafts and treasure hunt for traditional jewellery, embroidered luxurious shawls, textiles, metalwork or pottery for gifts! Pakistan also touts a large gemstone and minerals industry and they are abundant here coming in from different trade routes and even the ordinary tourist can pick up something affordable for themselves.

Want a breath of fresh air and refreshment? Indulge in some hand-made ice cream from the local market or a freshly squeezed juice from a vendor; fresh fruit and vegetables are found in abundance to enjoy. Islamabad now even sports an urban farmers market which sells organic produce which is a fun place to meet different people. With city life now booming and brand new theatres and mega malls opening up, the shopping culture has grown inviting younger crowds from the neighbouring city in for the weekends.

A Cultural Hot Spot and Heritage Destination

Enjoy a visit to the Pakistan Monument and the famous Faisal Mosque (the largest Mosque in South Asia) – both visual delights and where many a photographer has had the opportunity to add to their pictorial collection.

One can visit the Lok Virsa Museum; a delightful mix of showcasing the different traditions and cultures of the different ethnic groups of Pakistan giving a true taste of heritage and crafts. And as far as art goes, Islamabad is home to several art galleries. Here, you can absorb local art culture, and of course, a visit to the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) for the Art Galleries and performing arts is a must.

South down onto the motor highway towards the city of Lahore, you can pass by the Khewra mines and explore the Salt Mine (also known as the Mayo Salt Mine) located about 160 km (100 miles) from Islamabad. Walk through the natural wonders of Himalayan pink salt formations and visit the salt museum inside. You can treat yourself to some memorabilia and get a rock Salt lamp for your room.

For history buffs, about 32 km (20 mi) north-west of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, are the famed ruins of the ancient city of Taxila, with a museum to visit – a true explorers delight. You can also visit the archaeological site of the Shah Allah Ditta caves and behold the remains of part of an ancient Buddhist monastic community. Exploring Islamabad will keep you busy in history and immersed in the rich culture that it has to offer and wherever you turn, there will be exciting places to explore.

Foodie Heaven

With its diversity in cultures coming for business or leisure, you are in one of the most cosmopolitan cities of Pakistan and the café culture here is incredibly exciting. A tea-drinking nation, it has come up with creative ways to serve the national beverage combined with modern aesthetics through the several “chai houses” as well as franchised coffee houses that have sprung up. Sip on a hot cup of “doodh patti” and get yourself local treats to accompany it. Eat delicious street food whilst you window shop such as the Afghani fries from the vendors with a light sprinkling of salt and spices. There will be yummy treats abundant in every sectioned enclosure, which are locally called the “Markaz.”

Although I’ve had my fair share of favourite cafes this time around it was the Serena Sunday brunch that became my go-to place. Don’t miss out on their chocolate fountain and the fondue platter. The main attraction and a real treat are their sushi section. If here for just a few days, then a must-do for every visitor’s bucket list is to get that view from the top of the Margalla Hills and drive to a few of the much-loved restaurants. Enjoy the traditionally cooked barbequed extensive fare, you can’t go wrong as there are choices aplenty from different meat delicacies to vegetarian options and even continental food catering to every palate.

If you would like to indulge in an exclusive dinner, the city catering to its many diplomats and high-end clientele has a great selection of cuisine offerings not only from local food menus but also from all over the world. The gastronomical choices will leave you craving more each time around.

Idyllic For all Reasons

An ideal cool breeze welcomes you in the summer evenings and the beauty of the topographical location is that it balances dry weather out with rain. Spring is, of course, the most beautiful with the flora especially on the hillsides and as the residents proudly have tended to their gardens. Just buckle up as despite it being in Pakistan, it still is on a plateau at an elevation of 540 m situated at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains and Islamabad winters can get cold. A jacket and hardy winter clothing will suffice, though, and you can enjoy the warmth of the place through the hospitality of the people in one of the most beautiful cities in the country. The adage that it once used to be only for the “retired folk” is far long gone. It is perhaps one of the most well-designed cities which makes it strategically incredible and certainly the most coveted place to be in Pakistan. And for the Pakistanis, Islamabad the beautiful, will always be at the heart of it all.

The writer is known for her articles on topics, which have a socio-cultural impact