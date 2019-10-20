Ali Zafar raises voice against misuse of Me Too Movement after lecturer commits suicide

Singer and actor Ali Zafar raised voice against the misuse of #MeToo Movement after a lecturer of Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College allegedly committed suicide after false harassment allegations.

Renowned singer took to Twitter and expressed, “Mr Afzal, Lecturer at Govt MAO College Lahore commits suicide after false harassment allegations. Leaves a suicide note as his wife leaves him & his reputation tarnished. How many will speak up for him now? How many will speak up against the misuse of #Metoo. Who is responsible?”

Muhammad Afzal Mehmood, a lecturer of English Literature, was accused of harassment by a student of BS (bachelor of science) Mass Communication; a claim which the late teacher refuted and which turned out to be unfounded by the college harassment committee assigned to probe into the matter.

However, college authorities failed to formally clear Afzal’s name by not issuing him a letter of exoneration.

Afzal expressed, “I leave this matter in the court of Allah” while requesting that “the police are requested not to investigate and bother anybody”.

In the letter, Afzal lamented the unfairness with which he was treated, saying that his reputation had been tainted beyond repair and that his wife had left him as a result.

College authorities confirmed that Afzal was asked to appear before the harassment committee when allegations against him first emerged on July 8, 2019.

Taking to a private news agency, enquiry officer Dr Aalia Rehman said that the nature of the allegations were “flimsy to say the least” and did not warrant official proceedings. She said that a small-scale enquiry was conducted which resulted in vindicating Afzal.

“A Mass Com student submitted an application against Afzal which stated that his conduct with female students was inappropriate. The student said that the professor was in the habit of making suggestive remarks and gestures which made female students uncomfortable,” she said, adding that no physical harassment on part of the late lecturer was reported.

“We found that Afzal had turned down the girl’s request to improve her marks which led her to write an application accusing him of harassment,” she revealed.

According to the enquiry officer, proceedings were completed on July 13 and a report was submitted to the principal’s office subsequently, following which Afzal was ‘verbally’ informed that he had been cleared of the charge.

“However, Afzal insisted that he be issued an exoneration letter since he had absolutely nothing to show for his innocence,” she said.