Khaalis Doodh is basically pure 100 percent pure milk with a daily fresh supply. There are no preservatives, no additives, no extraction and no mixing. It is quality controlled milk fresh from the farms and they deliver it in cute one litre bottles every day to your doorstop costing Rs 95 only. You can call on 03205422547 or login to their Facebook page that goes by the name of Khaalis Doodh or their Instagram that is @khaalis_doodh.