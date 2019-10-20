‘Stranger Things’, ‘Bird Box’ top the list of Netflix’s most-watched shows and films

Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the list of its most watched television shows from the duration of October 2018 to September 2019.

Netflix has been notoriously secretive about the viewership numbers of its content and has often not been particularly forthcoming as to which of its TV shows and movies get the most views.

Duffer Brothers’ horror-science fiction show ‘Stranger Things’ was the most watched TV show on the platform. Among the movies, Bird Box, a post-apocalyptic horror film starring Sandra Bullock, topped the list.

‘Stranger Things’ beat the dark comic-book adaptation Umbrella Academy to occupy the top spot. ‘Sex Education’, ‘Our Planet’, ‘When They See Us’ and others also made it to the list.

Among the top-watched movies, Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, was the runner up. Multi-starrer Triple Frontier, The Perfect Date and Always Be My Maybe were also in the list.

Using the data, the list of most watched TV shows compiled by the New York Times goes like this:

Stranger Things

Umbrella Academy

Money Heist

You

Sex Education

Our Planet

Unbelievable

Dead to Me

When They See Us

Elite

The list of most watched movies on Netflix:

‘Bird Box’ (80 million views)

‘Murder Mystery’ (73 million views)

‘Triple Frontier’ (52 million views)

‘The Perfect Date’ (48 million views)

‘Tall Girl’ (41 million views)

‘The Highwaymen’ (40 million views)

‘Secret Obsession’ (40 million views)

‘Always Be My Maybe’ (32 million views)

‘Otherhood’ (29 million views)

‘Fyre’ (20 million views)