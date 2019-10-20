Sri Lankan team likely to play two Tests against Pakistan in December

LAHORE: After a positive response from the Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC), the chances of holding Test matches in Pakistan after 10 years have increased.

The PCB is reportedly interested in picking Rawalpindi because smog could be a factor in Lahore during the month of December.

The board has purportedly already taken SLC officials in confidence regarding their choice of venues.

If the plans come to fruition, the series would be the first to be staged in Pakistan since the 2009 one – also against Sri Lanka – when a terrorist attack had derailed the series as well as shut the doors of international cricket on Pakistan for many years to come.