JUI-F cancels meeting with government

ISLAMABAD: Talks between the government and Jamiat-e-Ulema-Fazl (JUI-F) scheduled to take place have been cancelled, sources said.

Earlier, first formal contact was developed between the government and JUI-F leaders after Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani telephoned Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and decided to meet on October 20 for thorough discussion on anti-government march.JUI-F’s Haidri had confirmed the contact, adding that the doors for talks were never closed and that final decision in this regard would be taken by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.