Govt urges LHC to transfer Rana Sanaullah’s case to Rawalpindi

The federal government on Saturday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to start the trial of Rana Sanaullah drug case immediately by transferring it to Rawalpindi for the protection of the witnesses.

“It is my humble submission to the chief justice of Lahore High Court to shift Rana Sanaullah’s case to Rawalpindi and order the court to conduct its hearing on daily basis,” Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said while addressing a press conference here. He also asked Inspector General of Police Punjab to ensure protection of witnesses to the case as they have complained of being threatened.

“From the very first day, I have emphasized in every press conference, talk show and other forums to start Rana Sanaullah’s trial but I fail to understand the reason behind procrastination,” he said, citing the report of a national daily which stated that the duty judge had turned down the prosecution’s plea for initiation of Rana’s trial.

He said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has sufficient evidences against the senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (Rana Sanaullah) in narcotics case and will be submitted as soon as the trial begins. “Therefore, the trial of Rana Sanaullah should start at the earliest in order to remove confusion among the masses,” he added.

The Anti-Narcotics Force’s (ANF) Lahore team had arrested Sanaullah – while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore – in July this year. The ANF had allegedly recovered 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his vehicle, a claim Sanaullah denied. “Rana Sanaullah was caught red-handed with 15-kilogrammes of heroin. There are witnesses and evidence against the PML-N leader. Statements have been recorded under Section-342,” said the minister. “Sanaullah’s source of income is also unknown. He did not even declare his assets. From where did he earn billions of rupees?” he asked.

Comparing Sanaullah with the Mexican drug lord El Chapo, Afridi said, “Since the ANF got a hold of the PML-N leader, a media trial is going on instead of Sanaullah’s.” “Suspects are indicted as soon as a challan is presented in court, but it is the first trial in the country, where no witness has so far been summoned,” he wondered.

The minister claimed that as per constitution, a uniform-clad force cannot even be criticised in the parliament. “Sanaullah is threatening ANF authorities and the lives of witnesses in his case are in danger,” he said, and termed Sanaullah’s case a test for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.